Warriors Orochi 4 Gameplay Reveal Set for June 9 - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Koei Tecmo announced it will host a live stream for Warriors Orochi 4 on June 9 at 21 JST that will reveal the first gameplay footage.

During the live stream the latest trailer and an image of a new character will also be shown.

Warriors Orochi 4 will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2018. It will not release for the Xbox One in Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles