The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross of Light and Darkness Announced - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Netmarble has announced adventure RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross of Light and Darkness, for smartphones. It will launch in Japan in 2018.

The game is based on the popular manga and anime, The Seven Deadly Sins.

View a TV spot of it below:





