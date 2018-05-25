SaGa: Scarlet Grace Gets Comparison Gameplay - News

Square Enix has released a new update video for SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou. The video showcases the game funning on different platforms: the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

Here are some of the differences between the platforms:

PS4 Switch Steam iOS Android Resolution 1080p

PS4 Pro: 4K 1080p

Table / Handheld Mode: 720p Configurable in the Options Differs by model Differs by model Max Frame Rate 60fps 60fps 60fps 60fps 60fps Textures High resolution High resolution High resolution Standard resolution Standard resolution Opening Movie Yes Yes Includes video file — — Achievements Trophies — Supported — Supported Supported Controllers DualShock 4, etc. Joy-Cons, Switch Pro Controller XInput, DirectInput, Steam Controller Unity functional standard Unity functional standard Controller Vibration Available Available Available — — Controller Sound Effects Available — — — —

SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou will launch in Japan on August 2. An English version of the game is also planned.

