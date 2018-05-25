SaGa: Scarlet Grace Gets Comparison Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 259 Views
Square Enix has released a new update video for SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou. The video showcases the game funning on different platforms: the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.
View it below:
Here are some of the differences between the platforms:
|PS4
|Switch
|Steam
|iOS
|Android
|Resolution
|1080p
PS4 Pro: 4K
|1080p
Table / Handheld Mode: 720p
|Configurable in the Options
|Differs by model
|Differs by model
|Max Frame Rate
|60fps
|60fps
|60fps
|60fps
|60fps
|Textures
|High resolution
|High resolution
|High resolution
|Standard resolution
|Standard resolution
|Opening Movie
|Yes
|Yes
|Includes video file
|—
|—
|Achievements
|Trophies
|—
|Supported
|—
|Supported
|Supported Controllers
|DualShock 4, etc.
|Joy-Cons, Switch Pro Controller
|XInput, DirectInput, Steam Controller
|Unity functional standard
|Unity functional standard
|Controller Vibration
|Available
|Available
|Available
|—
|—
|Controller Sound Effects
|Available
|—
|—
|—
|—
SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou will launch in Japan on August 2. An English version of the game is also planned.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments