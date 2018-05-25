Ni No Kuni II Ships 900k Worldwide on PS4 & PC, Series Tops 2.8M - News

posted 1 hour ago

An article on 4Gamer has revealed that Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom has shipped 900k copies worldwide across PS4 & PC, while the series as a whole (including the PS3 and DS entries) has shipped more than 2.8m copies to-date.

To celebrate, it appears that the game's original soundtrack will be releasing on the 6th of June in Japan.

