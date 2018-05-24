Mothergunship's Gun Crafting Demo Releases Today on PC, PS4, and Xbox One - News

GRIP Digital and Terrible Posture Games are re-purposing the traditional game demo to highlight the unlimited experience of both creation and modular customization in their upcoming FPS bullet-hell, MOTHERGUNSHIP. As of today, players can go online and download the completely free gun crafting demo for MOTHERGUNSHIP on PlayStation 4, the family of Xbox One devices, and PC, letting them experience the absurd possibilities in-game for themselves.

Where to download:

Gun crafting in MOTHERGUNSHIP lets players build the most over the top weapons seen in a first-person shooter with few restraints. Want to build that 20 barrel rocket-launching shotgun? Go for it! Interested in a flamethrower with ricochet shots? This demo gives you a taste of the customization and modularity of the full gun crafting system from MOTHERGUNSHIP, and provides a testing arena and small story to experience.

