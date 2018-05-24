A Way Out Sells an Estimated 147,668 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The action adventure game from publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight Studios - A Way Out - sold 147,668 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 24, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 105,009 units sold (71%), compared to 42,659 units sold on the Xbox One (29%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 65,830 units sold (45%), compared to 56,091 units sold in the US (38%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 14,244 units in the UK, 13,417 units in Germany, and 8,355 units in France.

A Way Out released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

