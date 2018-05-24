Ubisoft Reveals E3 2018 Lineup - News

/ 874 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced its E3 2018 lineup. Ubisoft will host its showcase at E3 2018 on Monday, June 11. It will start at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK at the Orpheum Theatre in LA.

View the lineup reveal trailer below:

New information on the following games will be revealed during the showcase:

Beyond Good and Evil 2

For Honor

Skull & Bones

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Transference

The publisher also teased it is saving some surprises for the showcase.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles