Detroit: Become Human Gets Hold On Short

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Quantic Dream have released a shorts video focused on Hold On for Detroit: Become Human.

Detroit: Become Human will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 25.

