Far Cry 5 Hours of Darkness DLC Launches June 5 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Hours of Darkness DLC for Far Cry 5 will launch on June 5, announced Ubisoft. It will be available as part of the Season Pass and Gold Edition, or can be purchased separately for $11.99.

Far Cry 5: Hours of Darkness transports players into a war-torn Vietnam as they relive the harrowing experience of Wendell Redler from the main campaign of Far Cry 5. Playable in solo or online co-op, Hours of Darkness transports players from rural Montana to a dangerous jungle where they must rescue imprisoned squad mates, wreak havoc on the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army, and fight to get back home by any means necessary. This first DLC adventure will feature new gear and abilities as well as two different playable modes that will be unlocked after completing Hours of Darkness: Survivor Mode, giving players a limited loadout for a more challenging playthrough, and Action Movie Mode, where a generous loadout delivers over-the-top action.



