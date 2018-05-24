Rainbow Skies Release Date Revealed - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Eastasiasoft announced the tactical RPG, Rainbow Skies, will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in North America on June 26 and in Europe and Asia on June 27 for $29.99 / €26.99.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The story of Rainbow Skies begins on the morning of Damion’s final examination as a monster tamer, an important profession in his home town, which is constantly threatened by monster attacks. However, after a terrible hangover, Damion completely messes things up and not only fails the examination, but also destroys the entire monster compound. When he tries to cover up his mishap with his examiner Layne, things turn from bad to worse and through a number of unforeseen circumstances, they find themselves between the fronts of two rival superpowers…

Key Features:

Follow the story of three young heroes and discover the true value of their friendship in this unforgettable adventure, inspired by fan-favorite classic tactical RPGs.

Explore a colorful and vibrant world, filled with friends and foes.

Beautiful visuals, optimised to run at 60fps on PS4, PS3, and PS Vita.

Revamped turn-based battles with practically limitless tactical depth. Plan your assault with hundreds of skills, items and options, plus all new combo attacks.

Breed and level up a large variety of monsters, then bring them into battle with you!

Upgrade your characters, weapons, equipment, and battle skills.

Enjoy a huge variety of side quests and optional content.

Dig up hidden treasures and find other valuable collectibles.

Play a variety of mini games, including a turn-based fishing game.

Cross-Save support on PS4, PS3, and PS Vita.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles