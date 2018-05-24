Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative Coming West for PSV - News

Publisher PQube announced visual novels Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative will launch for the PlayStation Vita on June 8 in Europe and in North America on June 12.

View the Muv-Luv trailer below:

View the Muv-Luv Alternative trailer below:





Here is an overview of the games:

Muv-Luv, which contains both the ‘Muv-Luv Extra’ and ‘Muv-Luv Unlimited’ storylines combines with Muv-Luv Alternative to complete a Visual Novel trilogy, widely considered to be among the best the genre has to offer.

Fully revamped to give them a fresh new look – a new generation of fans can now discover this extraordinary work of science fiction with updated graphics, interface, a new game engine and the first official translation!

A saga which is never short of epic, Muv-Luv begins as a simple, romantic story – a tale of a high school boy in pursuit of love. As the narrative unfolds, however – things escalate to a full-blown account of alien invasion and mech battles in a struggle to save humanity.

The combined stories of Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative total over 150 hours of emotional rollercoaster that should not be missed by both visual novel aficionados and newcomers alike!

Both PQube and IXTL are hugely excited to help bring the complete mainline Muv-Luv saga to a wider, international audience.

