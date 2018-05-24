Agony Gets Fractal Gameplay Trailer - News

Madmind Studio has released a new gameplay video of the upcoming horror game Agony.

Here is an overview of the game:

Agony features a full-fledged story mode as well as an open challenge system that randomly generates levels for players to explore and survive to gain new Highscores. In addition to featuring in countless “Most anticipated Horror Games 2018” lists, the kick starter financed title is set to challenge players with its brutal and malevolent environments. Agony throws players in the midst of hell where they strive to stay alive and solve the riddle behind the mysterious Red Goddess; architect of this place of sorrow and pain, and the sole entity with knowledge of how escape… but there is more to the story than it seems. Haunted by nightmare creatures, players gain the ability to possess demons and other souls to find their way out of hell.

Agony will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

