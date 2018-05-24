Xbox Game Pass June Titles - Next Up Hero, MotoGP 17, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, More - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in June. There are six titles in total coming to the subscription service.

Read the complete list of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in June below:

Next Up Hero

MotoGP 17

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

The Technomancer

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Disneyland Adventures

Here is an overview of all the games:

Next Up Hero

Inspired by classic games like Zelda: Four Swords and Smash TV, this is a crazy-fast co-op dungeon crawler with unique heroes, epic loot, and tough-as-nails monsters that will kill you. A lot. Every time you die, you leave behind an echo who can be raised by the next hero to fight as AI followers. The more heroes die, the more echoes are raised, and the stronger the community grows and a robust community is needed to take down the most punishing levels in the game. As the saying goes: the harder the level, the greater the loot!

Xbox Game Pass members can look forward to playing Next Up Hero this June, the same day its available digitally on the Microsoft Store. With Next Up Hero, find your favorite Hero, master their attacks, upgrade their skills, and start gearing up before the competition can catch up.

MotoGP 17

Ride on the official tracks with all the riders and bikes from 2017 MotoGP Championship and 2017 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Discover more than 70 legendary riders from 4 Stroke, 2 Stroke, 500cc, 2 Stroke 250cc and 2 Stroke 125cc. Choose your path to become a champion with two different career modes: Rider and Team Manager. With the Rider career, you can be hired by various real teams from the championship, and race after race gain reputation with the final goal of winning the MotoGP Championship.

With the brand-new Team Manager career, you can be both a rider as well as a team manager, founding and managing your own team. Everything needs to be managed, from purchasing the best-performing vehicles to hiring the best engineers and riders. For the first time in the MotoGP franchise, you can play with your friends in the online cooperative mode, creating your team together and competing against others for the final victory!

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Celebrate the Blue Bomber’s 30th anniversary by jumping, shooting, and sliding through a colorful variety of the hero’s unforgettable adventures. This collection showcases the platforming icon’s evolution from the 16-bit to 32-bit era, followed by a triumphant return to his glorious 8-bit roots. Slay the vampiric Shade Man below a robot graveyard in Mega Man 7. Face off against the airborne Tengu Man in his flying fortress from Mega Man 8. Make the burly Concrete Man from Mega Man 9 crumble with your Mega Buster. Travel to a ‘90s vision of cyberspace to delete the electrifying Sheep Man in Mega Man 10. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 is also packed with a host of new features, such as extra challenges, a museum of Mega Man history, and much more.

The Technomancer

Forge the destiny of Mars in this action-RPG set on a cyberpunk planet during the War of Water. Technomancers are mage-warriors who use their innate ability to harness destructive electrical powers. In The Technomancer, you are on the brink of becoming a full-fledged Technomancer, but to do so you must cross deadly wastes, avoid pursuers, and protect a terrible secret. A dynamic dialog system enables you to alter the course of the plot depending on your decisions. You will also craft equipment, weapons, and armor, recruit companions and explore tribal communities of Mars along your journey.

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

When words fail, bullets prevail. In Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut, the ultimate edition of Wasteland 2, you take on the role of a Desert Ranger – a lawman dedicated to civilizing the post-apocalyptic world. You’ll visit dozens of locations carved out by survivors of the post-atomic age, bringing with you your own brand of frontier justice. The Wasteland is full of groups looking to stake their claims in this brave new world. Sure, the Desert Rangers may want to ensure peace and safety, but not everyone’s so idealistic. Some might be your allies, and others, your enemies. And yet, more just want to use you as much as you want to use them. Your decisions in dealing with the factions of the Wasteland will determine the fate of its people, as well as your own.

Disneyland Adventures (Xbox Play Anywhere Title)

Travel to Disneyland where dreams come true and explore the magic of the kingdom! With 18 iconic attractions, there are adventures waiting around every corner for fans of all ages. Journey through Mickey’s Toontown, Adventureland, Main Street, U.S.A., Critter Country and other classic favorites with your autograph book for the ultimate keepsake. Get your camera ready to stroll the park and meet the Disney princesses along with all of Mickey Mouse’s friends. Watch stories come to life as you fall through the rabbit hole into Alice’s Wonderland and battle Captain Hook with Peter Pan. Just remember to hang on tight during all of Disneyland’s rides!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

