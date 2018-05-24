Battlefield 1943 Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility Today - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 400 Views
Microsoft has added Battlefield 1943 to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.
Battlefield 1943 is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/4TWMf08Og6— [ ðŸ’¬ Larry Hryb ] (@majornelson) May 24, 2018
Some other recently added games include Burnout Revenge, Dragon Age 2, Saints Row 2, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live & Reloaded, Breakdown, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Hunter: The Reckoning, Jade Empire, SSX3, and Panzer Dragoon Orta.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That's really strange, is anyone still playing it? It's a multiplayer-only game that released in 2009 after all. Very surprised to see it showing up on BC.
I played it a bit this or the previous year, and I had no trouble at all finding players. In fact, the community seemed rather healthy. I was surprised but there definitely were players.
- 0
...And to add to that, I played this on PS3, but I imagine the situation can't be radically different on Xbox either.
- 0
They added stranger titles but it also shows commitment. Secondly you have the groups on xbox one for each game. So you can find a group for daytona USA that makes the appointement to play the game on thursday evening together etc. I expect the next days some people to play the game tho =p
- 0
1 Comments