Battlefield 1943 Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility Today - News

/ 400 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has added Battlefield 1943 to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Battlefield 1943 is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/4TWMf08Og6 — [ ðŸ’¬ Larry Hryb ] (@majornelson) May 24, 2018

Some other recently added games include Burnout Revenge, Dragon Age 2, Saints Row 2, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live & Reloaded, Breakdown, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Hunter: The Reckoning, Jade Empire, SSX3, and Panzer Dragoon Orta.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles