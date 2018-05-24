Deck-Building Roguelite RPG A Long Way Down announced for Switch, PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

French studio Seenapsis has announced deck-building roguelite RPG, A Long Way Down, for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch for $14.99 / €14.99. A release date was not announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dive into a dark and tormented world, challenge the sneaky master of the dungeon. Collect cards, upgrade your stuff and maybe you could escape the maze. Will you make smart choices and successfully convince your companions in misfortune ?

A Long Way Down is the perfect mashup between a RPG-tinged rogue-lite and a deck-building game. All game levels are generated procedurally. It gives a huge replay value to the game with new choices and situations on every iteration. Fights are based on deck-building games which involve tactical choices that can turn desperate fights into epic wins.

This indie game has a rogue-lite oriented gameplay felt in difficulty, which is spicy due to randomness in levels generation but also in the way that you’ll build you own path through your journey. You’ll have the possibilities of using items that will hugely impact your journey. You’re more of a mage? Use the staff instead of the sword. But in case it’s too vanilla for you, feel free to craft something more epic!

Along your way, you’ll encounter characters that can turn into powerful friends or merciful foes. Mental sanity will always be a big deal. While shadows surround you, what kind of choices will you make? Will you choose virtuous actions or more sinful manners? Your morality choices will influence your perception of the dungeon and how much you enjoy (or suffer from) the journey.

Key Features:

By virtue or by sin, you will be judged! – Every choice will impact your fate. Are you a virtuous hero or a sinner?

– Every choice will impact your fate. Are you a virtuous hero or a sinner? Craft a deck – The cards you choose will determine how you explore the dungeon and how you defend yourself from the horrors it contains.

– The cards you choose will determine how you explore the dungeon and how you defend yourself from the horrors it contains. Battle the monsters that infest the darkness – Great challenges await you as you go deeper into the dungeon. Use your cards and cunning, adapt your playstyle and overcome all enemies.

– Great challenges await you as you go deeper into the dungeon. Use your cards and cunning, adapt your playstyle and overcome all enemies. Gather your party – You’ll meet many fellow adventurers down in the dark, will you gain allies or make enemies?

– You’ll meet many fellow adventurers down in the dark, will you gain allies or make enemies? Traverse the maze – Use your cards to bridge gaps and defy dead ends as you travel through the maze. Rush to escape or take time to explore, the choice is yours.

– Use your cards to bridge gaps and defy dead ends as you travel through the maze. Rush to escape or take time to explore, the choice is yours. Upgrade your items and equipment – Collect rewards and use them to grow your power to take on what lies in the depths.

– Collect rewards and use them to grow your power to take on what lies in the depths. Confront the evil overlord – Every choice you made will affect the final battle – can you defeat the mastermind in its lair?

