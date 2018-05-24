Musical Runner Lost in Harmony Headed to Switch, PC - News

Publisher Playdius announced the musical adventure runner, Lost in Harmony, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on June 21.

View the Nintendo Swich teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lost in Harmony is a fantastic musical runner that flawlessly blends a deep and emotional story into a rhythm game. This harmonious audio odyssey narrates the adventures of Kaito and Aya, two teenagers who brave many hardships and travel together across a beautiful, hand-drawn dreamworld while dodging obstacles and staying in harmony with the music.

The unique and immersive soundtrack was imagined by famous game composers and singers such as Wyclef Jean, Onoken, Tadayoshi Makino, Fumitake Igarashi, and Godspeed Vivix.

The multi-award winning game’s debut on the Nintendo Switch will make use of the touchscreen and Joy-Con functionality with rumble.

“Lost in Harmony is a wonderful addition to our Nintendo Switch lineup” said Guillaume Jamet, Head of Publishing at Playdius. “We are delighted to work together with Yoan Fanise and his entire team at Digixart. They are among the most creative development studios in Montpellier in the South of France and we are happy to have the opportunity to bring their ‘out of box’ rhythm game to a new audience.”

Key Features:

Rhyme and run: Experience music in a new way with the combination of choreographed musical rhythmic tapping and running.

Experience music in a new way with the combination of choreographed musical rhythmic tapping and running. Strong story lore: Discover the emotional and gripping story from the co-creator of Valiant Hearts.

Discover the emotional and gripping story from the co-creator of Valiant Hearts. Musical experience: Moving and original soundtrack from well-known composers and singers.

Moving and original soundtrack from well-known composers and singers. Hand-drawn graphics: Travel through 30+ breathtaking painted environments.

Travel through 30+ breathtaking painted environments. Customization features: Customize your character’s clothes, hat, headphones and skateboard.

