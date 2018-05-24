The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV New Information Released - News

Falcom has released new information of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~.

Read the information below:

■ Release Date

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ will launch for PlayStation 4 on September 27 in Japan for 7,800 yen.

■ Eternal Preservation Edition

For 11,800 yen, the Eternal Preservation Edition of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ includes:

A copy of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ for PlayStation 4

Three Eternal Preservation Edition-exclusive books made up of treasured scenario drafts from The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I to III previously only seen by staff and produced before main scenario writings and various design works (characters, settings, etc.). “Uncensored” features developments, scenes, and so on different from the actual game scenario, entirely untouched as their original drafts. Their collective page count is about 700. “Confidential Synopsis: Sen no Kiseki Uncensored” “Confidential Synopsis: Sen no Kiseki II Uncensored” “Confidential Synopsis: Sen no Kiseki III Uncensored”

Original Illustration Letter “To Millium” by Altina – A message card sent by Altina to Millium made into a physical good as an original illustration letter. It includes a downloadable content code to change Altina into her agency suit from The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II.

Special box

—“Completely Unaltered” Book Set

—Altina Costume Downloadable Content

■ Characters

Lloyd Bannings (voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara)

An investigator who belongs to the Crossbell Police Department’s Special Support Section.

He has a passionate heart brimming with a sense of justice, a persistent spirit able to overcome any barrier, and has led numerous difficult cases to their resolutions with the members of the Special Support Section.

After the occupation of Crossbell, he continued working as a member of the resistance, but two months earlier, he was confined to the Mishelam district as a result of Governor-General Rufus’ schemes.

However, thanks to Rean and the others, as well as the activities of the II Branch School, Lloyd was able to successfully escape.

Yelling in silence to Rean and the others, who were leaving Crossbell, Lloyd once again set off with his comrades to bring independence to Crossbell.

Elie MacDowell (voiced by Aya Endo)

The granddaughter of Crossbell mayor Henry MacDowell, she is the advisor to the leader of the Special Support Section.

She has cultivated culture and political senses studying abroad in various nations since she was young, and uses that vast knowledge and excellent negotiation senses to support the activities of the Special Support Section.

After the occupation of Crossbell, she searched for a way to free Crossbell from a political and economic point of view, such as attempting to contact the Empire’s leading figures and Reinford Group chief Alisa, and kept up her own individual activities.

In order to find the cause of the disaster that occurred in the Empire, as well as achieve her goal of freeing the Crossbell that lies before her, she and Lloyd appear on the scene to make moves.

KeA Bannings (voiced by Rie Kugimiya)

A naive girl loved by all. She was taken into the care of Lloyd as the result of an auction house incident caused by the Mafia, and has become like family to the Special Support Section ever since.

In actuality, she is a homunculus created by alchemists 500 years ago as a nucleus for the revival of the Mirage Treasure.

Although KeA, who is equipped with the Space and Time elemental attributes in addition to Mirage, utilizes her power as the Treasure of Zero, she was saved due to the activities of the Special Support Section and those that worked with them.

She seems to have currently lost her power as the Treasure of Zero, but is still marked as a person of interested by the Imperial government.

■ Keywords

Crossbell Police Department Special Support Section

A section established by the old Crossbell Police Department in a bid for popularity among citizens and as a countermeasure against the Bracer Guild.

At first, it was ridiculed as a “Bracer imitation,” “odd job workers,” and the like, but the section eventually earned the approval of many through the steady activities and numerous difficult case resolutions of its members, including investigator Lloyd Bannings.

Accompanying the occupation of Crossbell by the Empire, the Crossbell Police Department became the Empire’s Crossbell Military Police, and in the process the Special Support Section was dissolved.

Due to the schemes of Governor-General Rufus—such as resistance that slipped past the Imperial army, the forced transfer to the Imperial military academy, and the supervised duties while there—each member of the section fell into a situation where they had no choice but to scatter.

