Moonlighter Gets 11 Facts Trailer

In the "11 Facts about Moonlighter" video, Digital Sun and 11 bit studios set you up with everything you’ll need to know about surviving your adventure. Learn of a different world flooded with monsters, see what kind of bosses await you in the darkest of dungeons, and discover the nuances of economy in the village of Rynoka where Will — Moonlighter’s adventurer and shopkeeper in one — is living and competing with other merchants (or cooperating with them if that's your choice).

Moonlighter launches May 29 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A Switch version arrives Q3 2018.

