Yakuza 3 Remaster Gets PS4 Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 502 Views
SEGA has released the first trailer for the PlayStation 4 remaster of Yakuza 3. Remasters for Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 were announced this week.
View it below:
Yakuza 3 will launch for PlayStation 4 on August 9 in Japan.
Hopefully it won't take them too long to bring them to the west... if they even do.
Hope not either. I'm sure they will bring it. It'd just be plain silly if they didnt since they brought every other Yakuza games hehe
