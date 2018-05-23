Battlefield V Set in WWII, Launches October 19 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 485 Views
Electronic Arts has released the reveal trailer for Battlefield V. The game is set in World War II.
View the reveal trailer below:
Here is a short overview of the game:
Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots with a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Assemble your Company of customized soldiers, weapons, and vehicles – then take them on an epic journey through the Tides of War. Experience the most intense, immersive Battlefield yet. You will never be the same.
Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Ok, why does the first section of the trailer look like an Indiana Jones scene? Why is there a female enlisted soldier - on the front lines no less - in WWII? WHY DOES SAID SOLDIER HAVE A PROSTHETIC ARM? And one that wouldn't be common place until decades later?
Where does it say she is an official military personnel? She could be resistance so quit melting
Cool, they rewrote history for inclusivity points. And also no Swastikas. TRUE WW2 GAME RIGHT HERE. Bravo to DICE!!!.
Triggered conservative awww
I could swear this game would took place in a modern setting, since mainline BF games always tend to get more modern, or in the Vietnam War, because of the V. They made a BF game set in WWI and named it Battlefield 1, and now they're making one set in WWII and calling it Battlefield V (5)? It doesn't make any sense lol.
Well there already was a Battlefield 2, and COD used WWII last year so something like Battlefield II is too similar. The letter V (for Victory) is a well known symbol of WWII and it makes sense given that there hasn't been a Battlefield 5. It's kind of weird but Black Ops IIII makes even less sense lol
The letter V is a well known symbol of WW2? I've literally never heard of that before.
I've heard of V in relation to the Hundred Years War but that's all. A Battlefield game based on that could be pretty cool actually...
My only complaint is the name. It should be battlefield two...
2018: The year where both Battlefield and Call of Duty missed their mark.
My PC is ready.
Looks awesome
