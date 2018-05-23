God Wars: The Complete Legend Gets Western Release Date - News

Publisher NIS America announced God Wars: The Complete Legend will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Europe on August 31 and in North America on September 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

God Wars: The Complete Legend is a tactical RPG that explores the untold history of Japan through folklore and tactical combat. Gamers will experience the traditional stories of Japan’s origin through the lens of three warring nations, with a massive expanse of tactical options to develop their strategies from including a myriad of character classes and equipment within innovative and challenging stages.

God Wars: The Complete Legend will feature all of the content and DLC from God Wars: Future Past, as well as a brand-new character, Orihime, and the Legend of Yomi: a new dungeon that outlines the story of Kaguya over 50 stages! The Legend of Yomi includes the prince of Hyuga, Momotaro, his crew as playable characters, and multiple endings. God Wars: The Complete Legend also features quality of life changes that make God Wars: The Complete Legend the definive release of the game. PS4 and PS Vita owners of God Wars: Future Past will be able to play the new Legend of Yomi DLC on PlayStation Network, as well as the quality of life updates.

About the Story:

A long time ago, there was a beautiful land made up of three nations: Fuji, Izumo, and Hyuga. This land was called Mizuho. The people of Mizuho disliked conflict, honored their ancestral spirits, and lived in harmony with nature. However, over time, they began cultivating crops, forging and using metal, fighting wars, destroying nature, and neglectinng to honor their ancestral spirits. In the meantime, various locations in Mizuho suffered from natural disasters like flooding, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. In order to stop a destructive eruption, the Queen of Mizuho, Tsukuyomi, sacrificed her beloved daughter Sakuya to the mountain, confined her other daughter Kaguya within a bamboo seal in case of future disasters, and then disappeared. Thirteen years later, Princess Kaguya has grown into a beautiful woman and her childhood friend, Kintaro, saves her during a riot. She rises against her “fate to be a sacrifice,” and in order to follow her own path, they both escape from Fuji and journey across Mizuho to discover the truth behind Tsukuyomi’s decision.

Key Features:

A Tale Steeped in Japanese Tradition – Step into Japan as you have never before seen it, and discover the wonder that has captivated orators, storytellers, and generations of people. Discover their stories, and meet the Myriad gods.

– Step into Japan as you have never before seen it, and discover the wonder that has captivated orators, storytellers, and generations of people. Discover their stories, and meet the Myriad gods. A Wealth of Customization and Tactics – Customize 14 playable characters from more than 30 classes with 400+ skills and more than 250 unique pieces of equipment as you mold your party to face each new challenge.

– Customize 14 playable characters from more than 30 classes with 400+ skills and more than 250 unique pieces of equipment as you mold your party to face each new challenge. Visuals from Another Age – Inspired by traditional Japanese ink painting and wood carving art, the artwork of God Wars will transport players to an age filled with mythology and wonder.

– Inspired by traditional Japanese ink painting and wood carving art, the artwork of God Wars will transport players to an age filled with mythology and wonder. The Complete Legend – Experience over 100 hours of new content in the Legend of Yomi, as well as the complete story from God Wars: Future Past, including all of its DLC, and updates to the game’s mechanics to perfect your strategy!

