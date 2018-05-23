The Caligula Effect: Overdose Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

The Caligula Effect: Overdose (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 20,399 units, according to Media Create for the week ending May 20.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 33,125 units. The PS4 sold 16,940 units, the 3DS sold 6,255 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,219 units and Xbox One sold 200 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] The Caligula Effect: Overdose (FuRyu, 05/17/18) – 20,399 (New) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 15,452 (129,760) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 12,646 (2,323,048) [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 10,240 (189,672) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,071 (1,542,271) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 8,392 (500,622) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 8,151 (166,536) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,687 (991,867) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,632 (1,725,867) [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 4,073 (83,955) [NSW] The Snack World: Trejarers Gold (Level-5, 04/12/18) – 3,549 (82,504) [PS4] God of War (SIE, 04/20/18) – 3,124 (101,703) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 2,927 (1,634,916) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 2,238 (53,533) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 1,791 (408,980) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 1,762 (44,911) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,680 (445,228) [PS4] Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft, 04/12/18) – 1,658 (28,724) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (The Pokemon Company, 09/22/17) – 1,562 (262,871) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 1,527 (406,645)



