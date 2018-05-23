20XX Release Date Revealed - News

Batterystaple Games and Fire Hose Games announced the roguelike action platformer, 20XX, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 10 and for the Xbox One on July 11.

Inspired by classic Mega Man titles, but with modern twists, 20XX remixes retro design with roguelike elements to create an exciting “one more play” experience built around skill growth. In 20XX, players will dash, jump, and blast their way through procedurally-built stages made to test their grasp on controls and situational awareness rather than memorization or trial and error.

This structure ensures every session plays out differently than the last and, along with multiple difficulty settings, daily ranked challenges, and co-operative multiplayer (both online and local), provides a near-endless amount content for players to experience and enjoy while jamming out to the heart-warming tunes of 20XX’s pulsing chiptune-inspired soundtrack.

20XX supports English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese language options.

