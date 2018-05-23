Sunset Overdrive Rated for PC in Korea - News

/ 355 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The Korean game rating board has rated Sunset Overdrive. The game originally launched for the Xbox One in October 2014.





A Windows PC version of the Insomniac Games developed game has not been announced.

Thanks Gematsu.

