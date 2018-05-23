Dark Souls Remastered Gets Launch Trailer - News

posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco and From Software have released the launch trailer for Dark Souls Remastered.

View it below:





Dark Souls: Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 25. It will also launch on the Nintendo Switch in summer 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

