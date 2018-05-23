Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Delayed for Xbox One and 3DS - News

Inti Creates has delayed the worldwide Xbox One and European release of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon. The Xbox One version will release worldwide on June 6 and the 3DS version will now release in Europe on May 31.

The game will still launch on May 24 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, 3DS outside of Europe, and Windows PC.

Read the message from Inti Creates below:

It is very unfortunate that we have to report this, but for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, the game will release on 3DS in Europe on May 31st, and worldwide on Xbox One on June 6th.

For us at Inti Creates, this is the first time we have ever done such a large-scale multiplatform, multi-region simultaneous release for a game, and we were unable to properly take into account how much time would be required to get each platform’s online store set-up in each region.

This mistake is on us, and we sincerely apologize to the fans affected by this from the bottom of our hearts.

Furthermore, we would like to thank our partners at Microsoft Japan and Nintendo of Europe, who did everything they could do right down to the wire to try to help us avoid this delay.

