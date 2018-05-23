Earth Atlantis Gets PS4, Xbox One Launch Trailer - News

Headup Games and Pixel Perfex have released the launch trailer for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Earth Atlantis. It will launch on June 1.

Here is an overview of the game:

“The Great Climate Shift” struck at end of the 21st century. Ninety-six percent of the earth’s surface is underwater. Human civilization has fallen. Machines have adopted the shape and form of marine animals. The ocean is full of creature-machine hybrid monsters. You are a “Hunter” and the new journey begins…

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!

The game features the visual style of old sketches, reminiscing the 14th century, a time where ocean exploration commenced and the sea was believed to be inhabited by fantastic as well as dangerous creatures. Now, once again, the world has to be discovered. Board one of four individual submarines, each with different advantages and weaponry, and hunt down huge bosses in fierce battles.

Key Features:

Original side-scrolling shooter with a monster-hunting objective

Unique “Old Sketching” visual style

Two game modes: Quest mode, Hunter mode

4 Playable ships with unique weapons

25 large monsters and 4 enemy ships to hunt with 12 special events to complete

