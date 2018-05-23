Banner Saga 2 Makes Switch Debut on June 7 - News

Stoic, an independent game development company, and Versus Evil, one of the leading independent video game publishers, today announced that Banner Saga 2 for Nintendo Switch will launch on June 7.

"We are proud to launch Banner Saga 2 on Nintendo Switch, hot on the heels of the launch of the first game, The Banner Saga last month. There has never been a better time to get into this awarding winning series. Strategy and RPG Nintendo Switch fans will get the opportunity to play through the entire saga, from start to finish, this Summer when the third and final chapter Banner Saga 3 releases. Playing this game on the Nintendo Switch is truly a joy, allowing you to play whenever and wherever you can," said Steve Escalante, General Manager of Versus Evil.

Banner Saga 3, the third and final installment of the mature themed role playing strategy series. will launch on July 26for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Mobile platforms are expected to launch later on in the year.

