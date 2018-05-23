Jetpacks Added to Fortnite - News

A new backpack item slot has been added to Fortnite which allows for jetpacks. The patch-notes detail a variety of additions as well, such as a new limited time mode, Solid Gold V2, and Close Encounters (launches on Friday).

The jetpack is a legendary item, so obviously finding one in a chest or randomly on the ground will prove quite rare, but thanks to the new mode, Solid Gold V2, all weapons drops are legendary and rare item drops are increased, so hopefully you'll find one easily enough in that mode.

If not, then Close Encounters makes all drops jetpacks and shotguns, so either way you'll definitely get a chance to fly around blasting everything from above.

