Sony 'Considers Various Options' Around Vita - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 591 Views
An interview by Bloomberg Japan with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO John Kodera has revealed that Sony still has the Vita on its mind, but he also suggested that the company has no immediate plans for the machine nor for a successor in the near future.
1) In an interview with Bloomberg Japan, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Kodera says his company "considers various options around the PS Vita" again. This comes after his predecessor House said last fall that portable gaming is not a big market.— Dr. Serkan Toto (Kantan Games Inc.) (@serkantoto) May 23, 2018
The news comes after the company announced it was ending the production of Vita carts in the west and dropping Vita from its PS Now and PS Plus support, so whatever its considerations are, it seems a little late in the day!
I'm sad the Vita TV never took off, it could've been a nice piece of tech with a very low price. It had the potential to compete rather well on the mini-console market.
This is PR talk. The Vita is now subject of a magic trick. Now it's here, now it's not here, now it's here, now it's not here.
I'm guessing this was "hey guys... have we considered what we're gonna do with that warehouse full of Vitas?, hmmmmmm"
