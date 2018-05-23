Sony 'Considers Various Options' Around Vita - News

posted 3 hours ago

An interview by Bloomberg Japan with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO John Kodera has revealed that Sony still has the Vita on its mind, but he also suggested that the company has no immediate plans for the machine nor for a successor in the near future.

1) In an interview with Bloomberg Japan, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Kodera says his company "considers various options around the PS Vita" again. This comes after his predecessor House said last fall that portable gaming is not a big market. — Dr. Serkan Toto (Kantan Games Inc.) (@serkantoto) May 23, 2018

The news comes after the company announced it was ending the production of Vita carts in the west and dropping Vita from its PS Now and PS Plus support, so whatever its considerations are, it seems a little late in the day!

