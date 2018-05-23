Switch Without Dock Coming to Japan - News

Nintendo has announced it will release a Nintendo Switch without the dock in Japan for 24,980 yen. That is 5,000 yen cheaper than the Switch with the dock.

The dockless Switch includes left and right Joy-Cons, and two Joy-Con straps. It is available for purchase in Japan at the Nintendo Store.

Nintendo has not announced that it will release the dockless Switch outside of Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

