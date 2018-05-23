Switch Without Dock Coming to Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,134 Views
Nintendo has announced it will release a Nintendo Switch without the dock in Japan for 24,980 yen. That is 5,000 yen cheaper than the Switch with the dock.
The dockless Switch includes left and right Joy-Cons, and two Joy-Con straps. It is available for purchase in Japan at the Nintendo Store.
Nintendo has not announced that it will release the dockless Switch outside of Japan.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
No AC adapter?
nope, just uses any standard USB C charger
The dock is sold separately so no problem there. The gamer can upgrade. Players choice ;)
Astronomical sales coming.
This goes against the "it's a hybrid" talk though. Now, it truly IS a handheld.
If you also remove the joy con and the joy con grip from the bundle........ it is now just a touch screen device.
Who cares? It's a machine you play games on. Does it matter which label you slap on the box? All that matters is if the software is good and coming out regularly.
$250 USD Switch for the west incoming~ Naysayers get plates of crow at the ready~
Well it was only a matter of time. Now release a dock that boosts the power of the Switch lol. Perhaps Switch 2 will do that. i.e. as their patent they had submitted supplementary unit lol.
This will sell well in Japan. This means for me that Nintendo should have no issues anymore to meet the demand for the Switch.
So, can we officially stop calling the Switch a console competitor then? I mean, how many adults would buy one that doesn't already have a ps4 or Xbox One? Especially at this point of the generation.
Your comment pretty much contradicts what those with actual sales numbers are saying. Mat Piscatella of the NPD Group has been saying for a while that Switch is complimenting the PS4 and Xbox One not competing with them. This means people buying the Switch are PS4 and Xbox One owners and they are purchasing these either for Nintendo exclusive games or the portability of the system; it is very much like how 3DS did not directly compete with the home consoles. Beyond that, as of March 2018 the system has shipped around 17.8 million units, and according to Nintendo's own internal data most of those buying are young adult males...again a demographic very similar to that of the buyer of PS4 and Xbox One. So it is clear that adults that own a PS4 and Xbox One are buying Switches, even at this point in the generation.
@nemo37 - Isn't that what I said? Where's the contradiction in what I said?
@nemo37 - I thought you said that adults that own an Xbox One and PS4 would not purchase a Switch considering they already own those systems and we are far into the generation. Did I misunderstand what you were saying?
@nemo37 - Naw, I meant I can't see an adult buying a Switch as their their main or only console.
What an apt avatar you have.
