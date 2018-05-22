Detective Pikachu Sells an Estimated 105,622 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 13 hours ago

The adventure game from publishers Nintendo and The Pokemon Company and developer Creatures - Great Detective Pikachu - sold 105,622 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 24, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Japan with 39,919 units sold (38%), compared to 38,388 units sold in the US (36%) and 17,860 units sold in Europe (17%) . Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 2,911 units in the UK, 3,566 units in Germany, and 5,840 units in France.

Great Detective Pikachu released for the Nintendo 3DS on March 23.

