Sea of Thieves Sells an Estimated 202,874 Units First Week at Retail
The shared world action adventure game from publisher Microsoft Studios and developer Rare - Sea of Thieves - sold 202,874 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 24, 2018.
Sea of Thieves released worldwide for the Xbox One and Windows PC on March 20.
Whit all due respect... this looks realy weak considering the hype behind this game. I mean, damn! Less than exclusive "niche" jrpg Ni no Kuni II... and some thought this would sell better than God of war! It can't even reach 10% of GoW first week. ( considering that GoW did 3M in few days.)
