Sea of Thieves Sells an Estimated 202,874 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 126 Views

posted 44 minutes ago

The shared world action adventure game from publisher Microsoft Studios and developer Rare - Sea of Thieves - sold 202,874 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 24, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 120,026 units sold (59%), compared to 53,430 units sold in Europe (26%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 23,115 units in the UK, 7,989 units in Germany, and 5,744 units in France.

Sea of Thieves released worldwide for the Xbox One and Windows PC on March 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

