NPD Analyst: PS5 Won't Release Before Fall 2020

NPD Analyst Mat Piscatella is forecasting that the PlayStation 5 won't release earlier than fall 2020. This follows the comments from Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO John Kodera that the PlayStation 4 is entering the final phase of its life cycle.
Current cycle started in 2013. Of course we are entering the final stages of it. Weâ€™ve only been through this whole cyclicality thing seven or so times before. How is this even at all surprising.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 22, 2018
Iâ€™m forecasting PS5 no earlier than fall 2020, which would mean at least 3 more holidays of big releases to enjoy on the platform, and a perfectly normal cycle length. Just because a next gen is mentioned is meaningless to the breadth and depth of content that is coming.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 22, 2018
In the future I do expect pace of incremental upgrades to happen much more quickly, on a 1-2 year cycle instead of 4-7 in order to better mirror what happens in other tech lines. Lots of benefits with more frequency.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 22, 2018
The PlayStation 4 has been available on the market since November 2013 and has shipped 79 million units as of March 31, 2018.
I'm fine with waiting. First party games still look jaw droppingly good right now, and we have tLoU 2 in the pipe line. I really see no need for a PS5 for a while now. I have my pc if i want to push third parties really far in terms of graphics and framerate. Makes me wonder though, if PS4 is your main system right now to play third party games, when would you like a PS5? Do you feel like games look good enough right now?
That sounds reasonable to me, though I agree that 2021 - 2022 is the perfect timing for a new PS
Yep been the expectations of many to see 2020-2021... And ugh about the 2 years cycle that we will see no more than 1 release per "refresh" and probably a lot of unoptimized games that you will be changing HW a lot for minimal improvement.
"PS5 won't release before fall 2020" thanks captain obvious. If it did release this year we would've gotten news months earlier.
Fall 2020 is over 2 years away. Releasing before fall 2020 doesn't equal release this year.
Barkley he is agreeing with you, reread.
Don you need to reread. xD. "If it did release this year we would've gotten news months earlier". What about 2019? That's still before Fall 2020, that's not this year. His comment implies that there are only two options, release this year, or release Fall 2020 or later.
I'd be fine with 2021 or 2022. The later the better. I feel that the PS4 has so much more yet to offer.
