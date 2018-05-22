NPD Analyst: PS5 Won't Release Before Fall 2020 - News

NPD Analyst Mat Piscatella is forecasting that the PlayStation 5 won't release earlier than fall 2020. This follows the comments from Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO John Kodera that the PlayStation 4 is entering the final phase of its life cycle.

Current cycle started in 2013. Of course we are entering the final stages of it. Weâ€™ve only been through this whole cyclicality thing seven or so times before. How is this even at all surprising. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 22, 2018

Iâ€™m forecasting PS5 no earlier than fall 2020, which would mean at least 3 more holidays of big releases to enjoy on the platform, and a perfectly normal cycle length. Just because a next gen is mentioned is meaningless to the breadth and depth of content that is coming. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 22, 2018

In the future I do expect pace of incremental upgrades to happen much more quickly, on a 1-2 year cycle instead of 4-7 in order to better mirror what happens in other tech lines. Lots of benefits with more frequency. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 22, 2018

The PlayStation 4 has been available on the market since November 2013 and has shipped 79 million units as of March 31, 2018.

