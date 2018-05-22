NPD Analyst: PS5 Won't Release Before Fall 2020

NPD Analyst: PS5 Won't Release Before Fall 2020 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 53 minutes ago / 286 Views

NPD Analyst Mat Piscatella is forecasting that the PlayStation 5 won't release earlier than fall 2020. This follows the comments from Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO John Kodera that the PlayStation 4 is entering the final phase of its life cycle. 

The PlayStation 4 has been available on the market since November 2013 and has shipped 79 million units as of March 31, 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments

JON0
JON0 (4 minutes ago)

I'm fine with waiting. First party games still look jaw droppingly good right now, and we have tLoU 2 in the pipe line. I really see no need for a PS5 for a while now. I have my pc if i want to push third parties really far in terms of graphics and framerate. Makes me wonder though, if PS4 is your main system right now to play third party games, when would you like a PS5? Do you feel like games look good enough right now?

  • 0
GoldenHand80
GoldenHand80 (25 minutes ago)

That sounds reasonable to me, though I agree that 2021 - 2022 is the perfect timing for a new PS

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (39 minutes ago)

Yep been the expectations of many to see 2020-2021... And ugh about the 2 years cycle that we will see no more than 1 release per "refresh" and probably a lot of unoptimized games that you will be changing HW a lot for minimal improvement.

  • 0
carlove
carlove (43 minutes ago)

"PS5 won't release before fall 2020" thanks captain obvious. If it did release this year we would've gotten news months earlier.

  • 0
Barkley
Barkley (40 minutes ago)

Fall 2020 is over 2 years away. Releasing before fall 2020 doesn't equal release this year.

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (39 minutes ago)

Barkley he is agreeing with you, reread.

  • 0
Barkley
Barkley (31 minutes ago)

Don you need to reread. xD. "If it did release this year we would've gotten news months earlier". What about 2019? That's still before Fall 2020, that's not this year. His comment implies that there are only two options, release this year, or release Fall 2020 or later.

  • -1
Sixteenvolt420
Sixteenvolt420 (45 minutes ago)

I'd be fine with 2021 or 2022. The later the better. I feel that the PS4 has so much more yet to offer.

  • 0