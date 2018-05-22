Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Vegito DLC Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released the Vegito DLC trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The Fused Zamasu and SSGSS Vegito DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch on May 31. The DLC is apart of the FighterZ Pass or can be purchased separately.

View it below:





Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide.

