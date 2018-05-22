Shining Resonance Refrain Gets The Dragon’s Power Awakens Trailer - News

SEGA has released a new trailer for Shining Resonance Refrain called The Dragon’s Power Awakens.



"The evil dragons known as the Dracomachina are “ready to turn this city into ash!” But there’s a power that resides within you that rivals those of the Dracomachina, that power comes from the Shining Dragon. With the might of the Shining Dragon at your command, you can unleash attacks that’ll decimate your enemies. Witness the Shining Dragon’s true strength in the latest Shining Resonance Refrain trailer."

Shining Resonance Refrain will launch in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on July 10.

