Agony Trailer Introduces Agony Mode

Madmind Studios has released a new trailer for Agony that introduces the Agony Mode.

The additional game mode will add procedurally generated chambers for the players to test their hellish surivival skills. In mysterious labyrinths made of human bones or frosted ice chambers players will face random quest and challenges. They might be tasked to collect ten figurines which are spread around the level. Despite the main story mode of the game the players can choose on the gender of their character and the game ends with the death of the players, calculating their score. To drive the challenge to a global level all scores will be displayed on a worldwide leader board.

When players achieve their given quest objectives and make their way to the mysterious “Red Chamber” – implemented in each procedural generated level they can add additional points to their score by generating additional chambers to test his skills or even go back replaying the given level as one of the notorious Succubus!

Agony will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 29.

