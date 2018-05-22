Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity Headed to PC This Summer - News

XSEED Games announced Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity is getting ported to Windows PC this summer with $K support and a new Bullet Hell game mode.

Here is an overview of the game:

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity begins with the so-called “Scarlet Devil” Remilia Scarlet, who, at 500 years old, is desperately searching for something new to end the monotony of immortality. After stumbling upon a newspaper article about a powerful and mysterious monster terrorizing the countryside, she rushes out to see if this could finally be the excitement for which she yearns. Unfortunately, not only is she unsuccessful in her search for the monster, but she returns to find her manor in ruins. It would seem the monster has come to her! With a renewed sense of determination (and a much-needed respite from her boredom), she vows to take revenge on this fiend and make it pay!

Originally debuting in North America on PS4, Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity comes to PC where even more players can experience this doujin adventure in the ever-evolving Touhou Project universe. Players will be able to fully explore and discover the world of Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity over a variety of levels as they fight their way through hordes of enemies and intense boss encounters. Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity trades in the series’ top-down “bullet hell” roots for an action RPG approach, drawing inspiration from series such as Ys while still retaining a distinctly indie feel. This PC release proudly boasts support for 4k resolutions and introduces a new “Bullet Hell” mode created to offer further challenge for Touhou Project veterans or give newcomers a true taste of the franchise’s roots.

Key Features:

Acclaimed Indie Title Flies to PC, Better than Ever: The indie-made title that gained a following for its high-speed action and impressive art direction returns to PC with 4k compatibility and a new “Bullet Hell” mode to challenge veterans and newbies alike.

The indie-made title that gained a following for its high-speed action and impressive art direction returns to PC with 4k compatibility and a new “Bullet Hell” mode to challenge veterans and newbies alike. Two Characters for Twice the Adventure: Choose to play as the titular vampire, Remilia Scarlet, or her devoted maid, Sakuya Izayoi. Each offers a different way to play with unique mechanics.

Choose to play as the titular vampire, Remilia Scarlet, or her devoted maid, Sakuya Izayoi. Each offers a different way to play with unique mechanics. Familiar Friends and Fearsome Foes: Fans of the Touhou series will find themselves right at home, as the game is packed with fan-favorite characters and intense boss battles that fill the screen with projectiles in a manner worthy of the renowned Touhou ‘king of bullet hell’ pedigree.

Fans of the Touhou series will find themselves right at home, as the game is packed with fan-favorite characters and intense boss battles that fill the screen with projectiles in a manner worthy of the renowned Touhou ‘king of bullet hell’ pedigree. Action and RPG in Equal Measure: Contains all the combat, platforming, and boss fights of an action game, alongside experience and equipment systems that allow players to level up and unlock special skills and magic to customize their experience.

