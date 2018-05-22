Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gets Western Release Date - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on August 31 in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview:

Gaara and Deidara

Two new characters Gaara and Deidara are revealed in today’s trailer. Gaara the 5th Kazekage is a defense type and his Grand Sand Mausoleum attack will restrict the opponent for a limited time. Deidara, is a ranged type, his special ninjutsu creates clones that will explode after a certain amount of time making him a deadly timebomb user. In Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker players will be able to completely personalize their avatar with all the different costumes, weapons and accessories

Three Modes:

Flag Battle: Players will have to steal flags from the enemy’s territory and bring it back to their area. The team who collects the most flags while protecting their territory wins!

Players will have to steal flags from the enemy’s territory and bring it back to their area. The team who collects the most flags while protecting their territory wins! Base Battle: The goal here is to score points by keeping control of at least 2 out of 3 barrier areas. The team with the most points at the end of the match win. Hidden Rain Village will be a perfect map for these barrier battles with several buildings to launch surprise attacks using the structure of the stage.

The goal here is to score points by keeping control of at least 2 out of 3 barrier areas. The team with the most points at the end of the match win. Hidden Rain Village will be a perfect map for these barrier battles with several buildings to launch surprise attacks using the structure of the stage. Combat Battle: Cooperate with your team members to take out as much opponent Ninjas a possible, in an all-out brawl!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles