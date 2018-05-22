Earthfall Release Date Revealed - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Holospark announced Earthfall will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on July 13 for $29.99.

Gearbox Publishing will also release a Deluxe Edition at retail for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $39.99. It includes exclusive character hazmat outfits and weapon skins.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Earthfall, from Seattle-area developer Holospark, is a cooperative shooter for up to four players. Using team-based tactics to fortify holdouts and complete objectives, players must work together to survive. Aliens have invaded, and it’s up to players to fight back with a modern arsenal of weaponry combined with the ability to fortify locations and create choke-points with man-portable barricades and heavy turrets.

Earthfall features a complete story-mode, wherein players will uncover the reason for the invasion, and more.

Key Features:

Cooperative Survival For up to Four Players – Team up with friends to survive the alien infestation. Robust multiplayer support and A.I. teammates stand ready to ensure a full team at any time regardless of available players.

– Team up with friends to survive the alien infestation. Robust multiplayer support and A.I. teammates stand ready to ensure a full team at any time regardless of available players. Build Your Defenses – Strategically deploy barricades to block the enemy hordes and install turrets anywhere to create perfect alien killing zones.

– Strategically deploy barricades to block the enemy hordes and install turrets anywhere to create perfect alien killing zones. Multiple Campaigns – Each campaign tells a story across several missions, allowing players to dive in and experience diverse settings and mission types across the Pacific Northwest.

– Each campaign tells a story across several missions, allowing players to dive in and experience diverse settings and mission types across the Pacific Northwest. Close Encounters of the Brutal Kind – Deadly aliens come in all shapes and sizes, from massive drones armies attacking in waves to towering behemoths spitting plasma, every experience is different, each time you play.

– Deadly aliens come in all shapes and sizes, from massive drones armies attacking in waves to towering behemoths spitting plasma, every experience is different, each time you play. Battle Unpredictable Enemies – Earthfall features a dynamic spawn system providing a constant set of new challenges lurking behind every corner.

– Earthfall features a dynamic spawn system providing a constant set of new challenges lurking behind every corner. An Unfolding Story – Every campaign reveals new content and secrets behind the world of Earthfall and the cataclysmic alien invasion.

