SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy to Add Love Heart to Lineup - News

posted 2 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed Love Hearts will be playable in SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy. The character will be added in Japan on September 6.





SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 7 in North America and Europe.

