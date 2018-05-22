Utawarerumono Zan First Playable Characters Revealed - News

The latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation has revealed the first playable characters for the upcoming Utawarerumono action game, Utawarerumono Zan.

The playable characters are Haku, Kuon, Ukon, Nekone, Ougi, and Nosuri. Mozunu, Boro-Gigiri and more will appear at the end of stages as cut-ins.





Utawarerumono Zan will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 27.

Thanks Gematsu.

