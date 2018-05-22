Little Dragons Café Gets New Box Art, Character Art - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Aksys Games has released several new images for the upcoming game from designer Yasuhiro Wada. Little Dragons Café will be available in North America for the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 in late summer 2018.

Images include new character art and box fronts for the regular and Limited Edition packages.

The Limited Edition, available on both Switch and PlayStation 4, includes an exclusive plush baby dragon, a set of 18 3x5 collectible character cards, and a soundtrack CD in a collectible sleeve with 17 music tracks from the game — all in a collectible box.

