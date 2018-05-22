The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Japanese Release Date Revealed - News

posted 10 hours ago

The latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation revealed The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ will launch for PlayStation 4 on September 27 in Japan for 7,800 yen.





The Eternal Preservation edition will be available for 11,800 yen. It includes the following:

Three B5-size books totaling at 700 pages: “Confidential Synopsis: Sen no Kiseki Completely Unaltered” “Confidential Synopsis: Sen no Kiseki II Completely Unaltered” “Confidential Synopsis: Sen no Kiseki III Completely Unaltered”

“To Millium” by Altina’s original illustrator (code to change Altina into her outfit from The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II)

Special box

Thanks Gematsu.

