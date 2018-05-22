Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 PS4 Remasters Announced

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 734 Views

In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu it was revealed that PlayStation 4 remasters of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 are in development. 

The remaster of Yakuza 3 will launch in Japan on August 9 for 3,990 yen. The remaster of Yakuza 4 will launch in the fall and remaster of Yakuza 5 will launch in spring 2019.

The remaster of the first game in the series is available in the west as Yakuza Kiwami, while the remaster of the second will launch this summer in the west.

Thanks DualShockers via riokutya2089.

xl-klaudkil
xl-klaudkil (10 hours ago)

Soo all mainline yakuza games are on ps4! Wow

coolbeans
coolbeans (3 hours ago)

That's pretty dang awesome. It's a series I'm really antsy to get into.

deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (10 hours ago)

Sega is doing everything right

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (4 hours ago)

It's happening!

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (5 hours ago)

Yakuza Zero and Yakuza (Kiwami) 2 have the best videogame-story of all time with Metal Gear Solid 3 and Persona 4/5. Yakuza 6 is impressive, play the demo in the PS4Store @ all : )

UltimateGamer1982
UltimateGamer1982 (10 hours ago)

Omg!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (3 hours ago)

I was already planning on playing the entire series from 0 to 6. Thanks for making it easier for me Sega!

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (5 hours ago)

Good job Sega!

Crymassive
Crymassive (7 hours ago)

I have to start this series. And know I can have every title on one console

bartkuz
bartkuz (9 hours ago)

Seven yakuza games on ps4 wow!

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (9 hours ago)

Cool, i can wait for 6 even longer.

Brii
Brii (3 hours ago)

Still gonna power through 5 on the PS3. I started 6 thinking I could piece together things between the end of 4 and 6 but quickly realized I was missing out on too much.

John2290
John2290 (6 hours ago)

Yakuza 0 and 6 was enough for one gen, they need to start a new series.

