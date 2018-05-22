Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 PS4 Remasters Announced - News

In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu it was revealed that PlayStation 4 remasters of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 are in development.

The remaster of Yakuza 3 will launch in Japan on August 9 for 3,990 yen. The remaster of Yakuza 4 will launch in the fall and remaster of Yakuza 5 will launch in spring 2019.

The remaster of the first game in the series is available in the west as Yakuza Kiwami, while the remaster of the second will launch this summer in the west.

Thanks DualShockers via riokutya2089.

