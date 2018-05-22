Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 PS4 Remasters Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 734 Views
In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu it was revealed that PlayStation 4 remasters of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 are in development.
The remaster of Yakuza 3 will launch in Japan on August 9 for 3,990 yen. The remaster of Yakuza 4 will launch in the fall and remaster of Yakuza 5 will launch in spring 2019.
The remaster of the first game in the series is available in the west as Yakuza Kiwami, while the remaster of the second will launch this summer in the west.
Thanks DualShockers via riokutya2089.
Soo all mainline yakuza games are on ps4! Wow
That's pretty dang awesome. It's a series I'm really antsy to get into.
Sega is doing everything right
It's happening!
Yakuza Zero and Yakuza (Kiwami) 2 have the best videogame-story of all time with Metal Gear Solid 3 and Persona 4/5. Yakuza 6 is impressive, play the demo in the PS4Store @ all : )
Omg!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I was already planning on playing the entire series from 0 to 6. Thanks for making it easier for me Sega!
Good job Sega!
I have to start this series. And know I can have every title on one console
Seven yakuza games on ps4 wow!
Cool, i can wait for 6 even longer.
Still gonna power through 5 on the PS3. I started 6 thinking I could piece together things between the end of 4 and 6 but quickly realized I was missing out on too much.
Yakuza 0 and 6 was enough for one gen, they need to start a new series.
