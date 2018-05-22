PlayStation President: PS4 Entering Final Phase of Life Cycle - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO John Kodera at the Sony Investor Relations Day 2018 in Tokyo said that the PlayStation 4 is entering the final phase of its life cycle.

Kodera expects sales to start declining year-on-year, however, strong revenue from PlayStation Plus memberships should help offset the decreased hardware sales.





Sony is investing in first party games, however, it will not all be games based on new IPs. There will be a refreshment of existing IPs.

He added that Sony's medium term plan through March 2021 is to strengthen the PlayStation business, but to take a "momentary squat."

PlayStation VR sales have been lower than predicted. Sony will aim for continued growth of the virtual reality headset, but with a more realistic outlook.





The PlayStation 4 has been available on the market since November 2013 and has shipped 79 million units as of March 31, 2018.

