This Week's Deals With Gold - Fallout 4, Battlefront II, Rainbow Six Siege
William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through May 29 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Game Fest Sale
|Braid
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dungeon Defenders*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Flashback
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Game Fest Sale
|Galaga Legions DX
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Game Fest Sale
|Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Game Fest Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|GRID 2*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|GRID Autosport*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Hydro Thunder Hurricane
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Game Fest Sale
|Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Game Fest Sale
|Mafia II*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Monster Jam: Battlegrounds*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Prey*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Splosion Man
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Toy Soldiers
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I can't believe they are still trying to sell GTA V on the 360. Red Dead Redemption is a good pick up tho since it is backwards compatible.
