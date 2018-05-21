343 Industries: Halo: Fireteam Raven Doesn't Impact Halo 6 Development - News

Microsoft and 343 Industries announced Halo: Fireteam Raven recently and fans are worried that the development of the arcade game will impact the next core Halo game.

Brian Jarrard, the community director at 343 Industries, has told fans not to worry and that Halo: Fireteam Raven is in development by an external arcade developer.

PSA: Fireteam Raven has zero impact on the 343 development team which has already been working on the next console game. H:FR is built by an external arcade developer. Just like the Halo books or toys arenâ€™t being created _instead of_ the next Halo game. Plenty to go around ðŸ˜‰ — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) May 18, 2018

I get that ppl are just super eager for any info on the next â€œrealâ€ game, but I donâ€™t get the blind outrage at a totally separate cool thing that a lot of ppl will enjoy ðŸ¤¨ Hmm that makes me sound old. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) May 18, 2018

The last core Halo game, Halo 5: Guardians, released in October 2015.

