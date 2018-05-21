343 Industries: Halo: Fireteam Raven Doesn't Impact Halo 6 Development

343 Industries: Halo: Fireteam Raven Doesn't Impact Halo 6 Development - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 569 Views

Microsoft and 343 Industries announced Halo: Fireteam Raven recently and fans are worried that the development of the arcade game will impact the next core Halo game. 

Brian Jarrard, the community director at 343 Industries, has told fans not to worry and that Halo: Fireteam Raven is in development by an external arcade developer.

The last core Halo game, Halo 5: Guardians, released in October 2015.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

RespectDecena
RespectDecena (14 hours ago)

Yet they wont give us that canceled Mega Bloks Halo game....

  • +2
AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (13 hours ago)

Halo 6 better have split screen online co-op. I liked Halo 5 but it never gets played because me and my friends can't play together.

  • +1