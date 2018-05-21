Hideo Kojima Teases Death Stranding at E3 2018 with Picture of Moss - News

Hideo Kojima has teased on Twitter the trailer for Death Stranding that will be shown in three weeks at Sony's showcase at E3 2018 on Monday, June 11 at 6pm PT / 3pm ET.

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

