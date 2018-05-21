Hideo Kojima Teases Death Stranding at E3 2018 with Picture of Moss - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 625 Views
Hideo Kojima has teased on Twitter the trailer for Death Stranding that will be shown in three weeks at Sony's showcase at E3 2018 on Monday, June 11 at 6pm PT / 3pm ET.
+1 on the T-minus 3 weeks. #E32018— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 22, 2018
DecimaÃ—Kojima=DS. pic.twitter.com/OxNrqaxQJS
Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.
Day 1. Kojima Production with Hideo Kojima is like "Rockstar Games" and "Naughty Dog", the quality is perfect.
I will be thoroughly pissed off if all this game gets is another vague cinematic that leaves nothing but questions. I'm thoroughly excited for this game, but getting no gameplay for the 4th trailer in a row will make it hard to stay on board because it cries that this game is years away. Please show gameplay at E3, Kojima.
This is one of the 4 games Sony will be focusing on their e3 presentation, so I doubt they will only show a cinematic trailer and call it day.
- 0
I'm very keen to see what this mystery game is all about! E3 hurry up and get here ASAP!
I'll be very impressed if he can pull off another Metal Gear quality franchise.
That could be a camouflaged human
Can't wait!! I wish I could fast forward time so it would be e3 already. The suspense is killing me.
6 Comments