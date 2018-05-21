Neil Druckmann Teases The Last of Us Part II at E3 2018 - News

Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann has teased on Twitter that more information on The Last of Us Part II will be released at E3 2018.

The three weeks stated in the Tweet is exactly three weeks until Sony's showcase at E3 2018 on Monday, June 11 at 6pm PT / 3pm ET.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PlayStation 4. A release date has not been announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

